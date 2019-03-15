As time has passed, we've seen Google slowly become more serious about a cohesive design language when it comes to Android, Chrome OS, and the Play Store. Taking one more step along that road, the company put out new app icon guidelines for app developers — and they're embracing the squircle.

Starting in early April, developers will be able to upload new icons that conform to the new design in the Play Store console, which marks the beginning of the transition period. As of May 1, Google will no longer accept icons that do not meet the new standards, and by June 24, all icons that have not been updated will be converted to legacy ones. This is to ensure a consistent experience across the Play Store.



Left: Original icon; Center: New icon; Right: Old icon in legacy mode

If you're curious about the exact specifications, be sure to check out the second source link below. Google notes that only the Play Store on Android and Chrome OS will show these changes – mostly just applying a corner radius 20% of the icon size to maintain consistency – whereas Wear OS, Android TV, and Android Auto will not be impacted.