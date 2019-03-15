If you're looking for a great pair of true wireless earbuds, then I have the deal for you on this Friday morning. Daily Steals is offering Android Police readers an exclusive coupon that brings the Jabra Elite 65t down to $109.99. That's $20 off the price you'd normally pay on that site, or $42 from others like Amazon and Best Buy.

The Elite 65t appeared in our Most Wanted wireless audio article from last year. Suffice to say, if you want great sound, a customizable fit, and long battery life (which includes the case), then Elite 65t should be on your list of considerations. Honestly, their biggest downside, in our opinion, is that they charge over microUSB instead of USB-C.

If the Jabra Elite 65t sounds like what you're looking for, just head over to the buy link below and enter code APELITE at checkout to get your savings.