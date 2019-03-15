It's that time of the year again. Google has pushed out betas for its latest, greatest version of Android: Q. Your eagle-eyed Android Police editors have been combing through looking for new features, changes, improvements, and even setbacks. We've enumerated everything we've found here, together with a brief description of what's new. So, let's take a look at Android Q.

As always, we have to thank our tipsters (❤️) for our feature-level coverage. Without all of you, our jobs would be much harder.

We've kept our general feature categories the same as last year for now, though they may be reorganized later if we determine different groups make sense. And keep in mind that we are still finding new features, so this document may sometimes lag a bit behind our series coverage. Based on a request I received last year, we've changed our format for these Android feature roundups to make them a little easier to follow over time.

What's new?

Since yesterday, we've covered a few more changes in Android Q and tweaked a few things in some of our older coverage. We've still got a backlog of changes to get through, so anticipate future updates.

The list

Entirely new Q features

General visual changes

Rounded screen corners/notches in screenshots: As of Beta 1, Android Q shows both the rounded corners on screens in devices like the Pixel 3, as well as the notch on the Pixel 3 XL. This may have been a mistake, and we might see this reverted, or it could be the norm going forward. Time will tell.

Grayscale options for individual apps: We don't know what it's going to look like or how it may manifest, since it isn't live yet, but Google assures us Android Q will eventually allow us to set individual apps as grayscale — presumably outside the existing option for that via Digital Wellbeing's Wind Down setting.

'Bell' icon to indicate recent notifications: Google's all about notification management these days, and Android Q Beta 1 introduced a subtle new feature that gave notifications a ringing bell-shaped icon to indicate which is responsible for your recent interruption.

Ambient Display shows music info during playback: If your Pixel is playing back music on Android Q Beta 1, the Ambient Display will show details about the current track.

Modifications to existing features

Privacy tweaks

Privacy permission tweaks, background app changes: Android Q, as of Beta 1, limits access to non-changeable device IDs like the MAC address or IMEI, and further changes permissions to provide options so they can be granted "only while the app is in use," rather than just a blanket yes/no. Background apps also can't suddenly change focus to bring themselves forward anymore.

Clipboard managers are ded: Although clipboard managers can provide utility in some workflows, the permissions they rely on could be used surreptitiously by nefarious apps in ways that could violate your privacy. From Android Q on, Google's giving them the boot. Only input method editors (keyboard apps, etc.) and foreground apps with focus will get access to the clipboard.

Revoke permissions at first launch for apps targeting older (pre-Oreo) API levels: Apps that haven't updated to target Android 8.0 Oreo will spit a new interstitial screen at launch that asks which permissions you'd like to enable, allowing you to manually disable those you don't want — and maybe break the app in the process.

Under the hood/API/developer stuff