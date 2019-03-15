Welcome, all, to the end of another week. While we continue to dig through all of the good stuff in the Android Q Beta, I thought that you all might appreciate some app sales to pass the time. Today's list has a couple notable items, including Evoland 2 for $0.99 and the fantastic Planescape: Torment. But I won't keep you any longer — have at it and enjoy your weekend.

Free

Apps

  1. Age Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. MosaLingua Business Spanish $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. News android - news for android - news on android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Weather Radar & Forecast Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Easy Accounting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. HQ Oscilloscope & Spectrum $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Burger Store 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. unlikely life $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  3. Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Lucky shot - Cannon aim PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  8. Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Fantasy Tales VIP - Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Unbending Land - RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Infinity Dungeon VIP: RPG Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2019 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Cubes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Destroyer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Field Defense VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Quest of Vidhuraa $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. War 1944 $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Soft Screen XIU for Kustom/Klwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Crackify Pixel - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Sticker maker - personal sticker maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. PREMIUM AMOLED 4K & HD Wallpapers Collection $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  6. Aura - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. 144 Blues Guitar Licks: Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. EasyMonitoring of local and remote devices $2.49 -> $1.74; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.99 -> $1.11; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Graphing Calculator | Intersections | Derivatives $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Music Sense $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Smoke FREE - quit smoking Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Keep Screen Awake $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Travel Interpreter Phrasebook $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Language Coach $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Fivey — 5000 French Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Fivey — 5000 Spanish Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Goguryeo Panorama Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. My Dictionary: polyglot $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Picasso on the Road Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Skip Ads + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  2. Stardash - Remastered $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Human Heroes Einstein On Time $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Meganoid 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Centiplode (Classic Centipede Shooter) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Darkness and Flame (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Lost Lands 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  8. New York Mysteries 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  9. Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. The School - White Day $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. Ancient Genocide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. infeCCt - addictive puzzle fun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Math Games PRO - 14 in 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Spelling Master PRO $2.29 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. Back to Bed $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  21. Reading Raven: Learn-to-read Adventure Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  23. Word Search Games PRO $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
  24. ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  25. Evoland 2 $10.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown

Icon packs & customization

  1. The Azulox Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. PIXEL SQUARE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Gyro Space Planets 3D $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Spooky Forest $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. My WatchFace for Amazfit Bip $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Postamp - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  7. Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days