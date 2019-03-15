Article Contents
Welcome, all, to the end of another week. While we continue to dig through all of the good stuff in the Android Q Beta, I thought that you all might appreciate some app sales to pass the time. Today's list has a couple notable items, including Evoland 2 for $0.99 and the fantastic Planescape: Torment. But I won't keep you any longer — have at it and enjoy your weekend.
Free
Apps
- Age Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- MosaLingua Business Spanish $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- News android - news for android - news on android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Weather Radar & Forecast Pro $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Calc Fast $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Easy Accounting $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- HQ Oscilloscope & Spectrum $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Burger Store 2048 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- unlikely life $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Up Left Out $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Frontier Wars: Defense Heroes - Tactical TD Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Lucky shot - Cannon aim PRO $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Rich King VIP - Amazing Clicker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mystery Tiles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Fantasy Tales VIP - Idle RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Hitman Sniper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Unbending Land - RPG $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Infinity Dungeon VIP: RPG Adventure $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- New Math Puzzles for Geniuses 2019 $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Angel Fish: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cubes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Destroyer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Devil Twins: VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Field Defense VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Ruby Square: logical puzzle game (700 levels) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Quest of Vidhuraa $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- War 1944 $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Soft Screen XIU for Kustom/Klwp $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Crackify Pixel - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Sticker maker - personal sticker maker $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Salpicons - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- PREMIUM AMOLED 4K & HD Wallpapers Collection $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Aura - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- Money Manager in Excel (pro) $7.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- 144 Blues Guitar Licks: Pro $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- EasyMonitoring of local and remote devices $2.49 -> $1.74; Sale ends in 3 days
- Lotto Generator and Statistics $1.99 -> $1.11; Sale ends in 3 days
- Graphing Calculator | Intersections | Derivatives $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 4 days
- Music Sense $13.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Smoke FREE - quit smoking Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- English Word Formation $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Keep Screen Awake $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Math Studio $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Speccy - Sinclair ZX Emulator $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Travel Interpreter Phrasebook $9.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Language Coach $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Vitamins and Minerals $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fivey — 5000 French Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fivey — 5000 Spanish Words — Flashcards $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Goguryeo Panorama Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- My Dictionary: polyglot $4.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Picasso on the Road Pro $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Skip Ads + $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Heroes of Loot $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Stardash - Remastered $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Human Heroes Einstein On Time $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Meganoid 2 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Centiplode (Classic Centipede Shooter) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Darkness and Flame (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Lost Lands 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- New York Mysteries 3 (Full) $6.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Multiplication Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition $9.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- The School - White Day $7.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- 1942 Pacific Front Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ancient Genocide $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Expanse RTS Premium $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- infeCCt - addictive puzzle fun $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Math Games PRO - 14 in 1 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spelling Master PRO $2.29 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 6 days
- Three Kingdoms: The Last Warlord $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Back to Bed $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Dividing Fractions Math Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Reading Raven: Learn-to-read Adventure Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Warhammer Quest $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Word Search Games PRO $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 days
- ZombieVital DG $12.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Evoland 2 $10.99 -> $0.99; Time left unknown
Icon packs & customization
- The Azulox Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- PIXEL SQUARE - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gyro Space Planets 3D $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spooky Forest $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- My WatchFace for Amazfit Bip $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 6 days
- Postamp - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vaporwave Wallpapers PRO (NO ADS) $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
