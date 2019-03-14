Smartwatches aren't as popular as I might hope, but there are still some solid options on the market. Obviously, Wear OS isn't quite the powerhouse that Google would like it to be, but it has its strengths. One of the better options in that category, Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro, is currently on sale for $199.99, a respectable $50 off retail pricing.

The TicWatch Pro was featured in our Most Wanted Wearables article last year. Scott, whose review you can read here, praised the watch for its display, build quality, and battery life. One of his main complaints, however, was pricing. This sale brings the TicWatch Pro into a more reasonable ballpark, though $200 still seems a bit much for a device with the old Snapdragon Wear 2100 SoC. Still, the choice is up to you.

You can grab one for yourself from either Amazon or Mobvoi in either black or silver, though you can get Prime shipping from Amazon.