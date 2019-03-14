Sony turned some heads at MWC last month with the announcement of phones with 21:9 displays. The king of the bunch, the Xperia 1, is now available for pre-order in the U.S. for a mere $1,000 — yep, another expensive phone.

Some might argue that the Xperia 1 justifies its high price tag with its 6.5" 4K 21:9 HDR-capable OLED display, which is certainly interesting. The phone also sports a triple 12MP rear camera setup (telephoto, wide-angle, and super wide-angle), which allows it to record 4K HDR video at 24fps so that you can enjoy that ultrawide (or is ultra-tall?) aspect ratio.

If you like Sony phones or want to jump in on the 21:9 wagon before it becomes cool, then you can do so