All of the attention in our neck of the woods is on Samsung's latest baby, the Galaxy S10 family. But forget not their cousin from late last year, the esteemed Galaxy Note9. One of our favorite devices from 2018, the 128GB Note9 is currently on sale for $714.96 from Amazon, an impressive $285 off the $1,000 MSRP.

Unlike a lot of Samsung deals that pop up here on AP, this is one is the unlocked U.S. model, which includes a U.S. warranty. It sports late-2018 top-of-the-line specs, a huge battery, and the ever-popular S Pen. Its 6.4" Quad HD SuperAMOLED display is still one of the best around. This beast of phone has steadily dropped in price over the last few months, with an international version for just $657 in October (without a U.S. warranty) — the 512GB variant was even part of a sick deal which included a free tablet.

All three color options on are on sale for varying prices, with the black model being the cheapest at $715. But for $730, you can get the lavender or the blue for $728. Depending on your perspective, it might be worth the extra fifteen bucks (give or take) for a prettier color. As always, you can get started at the buy links below.