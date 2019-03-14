Keeping flagship devices on the latest and greatest software is a given, but updating the midrangers is a lot more complicated and this is where most companies falter. HMD has been good at that so far and now the affordable Nokia 3.1 (or Nokia 3, 2018 if you want) is getting Android 9 Pie... on Pi Day of all days!
HMD's Juho Sarvikas announced the news on Twitter, as he is wont to do. So far, there are no replies from eager users showing their OTA update screenshots, so it seems like this one is rolling out slowly — or at least slower than usual and in batches. If you have a Nokia 3.1, do check manually for an update and be patient. When it arrives, the OTA should be over a gigabyte and include all dem Pie goodies like the screenshot editor, rotation lock, volume control changes, and more importantly new privacy-minded features.
To celebrate @AndroidAuth recognizing us for the best pie delivery in the industry, it is our pleasure to cater you a very special serving 😋🍰! Your premium companion, Nokia 3.1 now offers the sweetest experience with Android 9, Pie! Nokia smartphones get better with time! pic.twitter.com/Wa9bIaJBxt
— Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 14, 2019
