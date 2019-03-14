Google Pay for India, né Tez, is a convenient mobile payment option, and it keeps adding new features. The most recent is the ability to buy IRCTC train tickets directly from the app — no need for any additional app.

In Google Pay's main screen, you'll see Trains under Businesses. Selecting that lets you search for trains from any origin to any destination, pick the dates, and then check various options and prices, then buy the one you want. Our tipsters didn't test this fully, but presumably, you'll have your ticket saved right within Pay and will be able to use it there.

Google Pay already supports various transit tickets in Melbourne, Las Vegas, Portland, and West Midlands, so it's nice to see the functionality expand but hopefully it'll reach way more transit systems around the world quickly.