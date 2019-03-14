The first two generations of Pixel phones rarely saw price drops, outside of carrier-exclusive deals from Verizon and Google Fi. However, the 2018 Pixels have now been on sale several times, most recently earlier this month when both models were $150 off. Now the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are $200 off, bringing the Pixel 3 down to $599 and the Pixel 3 XL down to $699. That's the steepest discount we've seen on any Pixel phone in a long time, especially for the unlocked variants.

The models sold on the Google Store are carrier-unlocked, so you can use them on any network — including Verizon and Sprint. The smaller Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch 2160x1080 OLED screen and a 2,915mAh battery, while the 3XL has a 6.3-inch 2960x1440 OLED with a 3,450mAh battery. The phones are otherwise identical, with both models having a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64 or 128GB internal storage (no microSD card slot), a 12.2MP rear camera, and dual 8MP front cameras.

You can buy both phones from the link below. Google hasn't stated when the current promotion will end.