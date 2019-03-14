The first two generations of Pixel phones rarely saw price drops, outside of carrier-exclusive deals from Verizon and Google Fi. However, the 2018 Pixels have now been on sale several times, most recently earlier this month when both models were $150 off. Now the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are $200 off, bringing the Pixel 3 down to $599 and the Pixel 3 XL down to $699. That's the steepest discount we've seen on any Pixel phone in a long time, especially for the unlocked variants.
The models sold on the Google Store are carrier-unlocked, so you can use them on any network — including Verizon and Sprint. The smaller Pixel 3 has a 5.5-inch 2160x1080 OLED screen and a 2,915mAh battery, while the 3XL has a 6.3-inch 2960x1440 OLED with a 3,450mAh battery. The phones are otherwise identical, with both models having a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64 or 128GB internal storage (no microSD card slot), a 12.2MP rear camera, and dual 8MP front cameras.
You can buy both phones from the link below. Google hasn't stated when the current promotion will end.
If you missed out on the earlier discount, it's back — the Pixel 3 and 3 XL are both $200 off again. You can get them from the link below.
