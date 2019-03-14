Google has been facing a lot of backlash from the EU (and other countries) regarding its dominance over several markets, including online search. "Backlash" is a tame word to describe it too, there have been lawsuits, huge fines in numbers we can't fully comprehend, and lots of politics at stake. But whether this latest change in Chrome's search engines is related to that or not, we'll let you decide.

Google says it has refreshed the list of default search engines in Chromium per country based on "recently collected data." The most important change is the addition of privacy-focused DuckDuckGo as a search engine in more than 60 countries, and TechCrunch was nice enough to collect all those:

Argentina, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brunei, Bolivia, Brazil, Belize, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Germany, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Faroe Islands, Finland, Greece, Guatemala, Honduras, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, India, Iceland, Italy, Jamaica, Kuwait, Lebanon, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Monaco, Moldova, Macedonia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Netherlands, Norway, New Zealand, Panama, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Puerto Rico, Portugal, Paraguay, Romania, Serbia, Sweden, Slovenia, Slovakia, El Salvador, Trinidad and Tobago, South Africa, Switzerland, U.K., Uruguay, U.S., and Venezuela.

Also new is Qwant in France, as well as the expansion of Yandex to a few more countries, mostly in Eastern Europe, Asia, and the Arab world.

Although the changes were outlined in the Chromium GitHub in December 2018, they only seem to have taken effect with the recent update to Chrome 73 Stable, whether on mobile or desktop. Users on the Beta/Dev/Canary channel might have seen them earlier though.