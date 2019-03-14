Facebook, in a further attempt to compete with the likes of Twitch and YouTube, has added a dedicated Gaming tab to the navigation bar in the main app. In doing so, the company is hoping to help you find games and streamers to watch, whether you want to play something new with your friends or catch up on the last esports match.



Image credit: TechCrunch

Originally launching Fb.gg last year as a hub for all things gaming, Facebook is definitely throwing its weight into the lucrative game streaming market. It offered users a means to find new content to watch, streamers to interact with, and communities to engage in. Facebook's goal is to draw in streamers and viewers alike with its virtual currency tipping system, from which it draws a scaling percentage for itself.

Reportedly, Facebook will be rolling out the new Gaming tab to users in batches, with more receiving it as it grows. It's definitely a wise idea to put this Gaming tab front and center, meaning that people will either have to see it as they swipe to a different section of the app or it will catch their attention simply with its presence.