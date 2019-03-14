Dropbox is one of the most popular cloud storage platforms. In fact, many on the AP team prefer Dropbox to Google Drive. If you're trying to make do with a free Dropbox account, there's a new restriction that'll be sure to cramp your style. As of this month, Dropbox limits you to just three connected devices on free accounts.

Previously, you could connect as many computers, phones, and tablets as you wanted to your Dropbox account. The only restriction on free accounts was how much storage you'd get—just 2GB without referral credits. Now, you can only access that storage on a maximum of three devices at a time. If you want to connect a new device, you have to log into the Dropbox website and remove another device.

Odds are most free accounts already have more than three devices connected. Dropbox won't start deauthorizing those devices, but you'll have to unlink things until you're below the cutoff before you can connect anything new. That might mean a lot of clicking—my account shows more than 100 connected devices, stretching all the way back to the Nexus One.