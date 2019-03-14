



Music streaming is a popular use for smart speakers, but the particular speaker you have dictates which services you have access to. Amazon's speakers are getting better in that regard in the near future, as the company has announced that Apple Music will be available on Echo devices later this year.

Availability of Apple Music is a fairly big deal, as it was previously only streaming on Apple's pricey HomePod speakers. The partnership could be lucrative for both parties, potentially driving both Apple Music subscriptions and Amazon Echo sales during holiday shopping.

Amazon didn't give an exact date for Apple Music availability, saying only that it was coming "this holiday season" — and unless you consider New Year's Day part of the season, that only leaves December. There's no word on when or if Apple Music will be available on Google Home.