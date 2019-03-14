Magisk developer John Wu has a history of quickly rooting both new phones and Android versions almost as soon as they land, but he's exceeded his own already high standards today. Android Q may only exist for consumers as leaked, half-built, buggy builds circulating among forums, but Wu has already rooted it.
Android Q is officially rooted (before any official build is available). Weird flex but OK 😜 pic.twitter.com/tQ3tomb35n
— John Wu (@topjohnwu) March 3, 2019
The news comes courtesy of an announcement from the developer himself over on Twitter, with a split-screen image demonstrating the proof: Magisk running on a device reporting to be Android Q.
Curiously, the version of both Magisk and the Magisk Manager shown in the screenshot is the current Canary build. Either Wu only needed to tweak the installation method, he didn't change the build numbers when making the required changes, or the current installation method and app/Magisk versions work on Q without modification.
Whatever the mechanism, Wu maintains his reputation as one of the most prolific developers in the rooting community, stepping up the implicit challenge he issued against Google last year.
It seems Wu spoke too soon, as the first official beta of Android Q includes some changes that make rooting more difficult on some devices. On the Pixel 3, Android Q has switched to using logical partitions for the system block, meaning there's no easy way to access the system.
Bad news: Android Q root won't come anytime soon. Android Q has switched to logical partitions for the system block, which means there is no easy way to mount the block by any means. I'm currently thinking of what tricks can I do other than implement everything from scratch....
— John Wu (@topjohnwu) March 13, 2019
The Pixel 1 and 2 on Android Q are not using logical partitions, so Magisk still works on those devices.
