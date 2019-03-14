Google has embedded eSIM capability into its Pixel 2 and Pixel 3 handsets, so users could choose between using a physical chip or a virtual one. Unfortunately, the option was limited to registering one or the other on the network, but not both at the same time. With Android Q, the company is bringing (limited) dual-SIM support to its latest flagship, so you can simultaneously connect both the physical and eSIM to the cell towers.

Android Q now natively lets users pick which module to use for calls, messages, and data, a feature manufacturers previously had to implement themselves. However, as the Pixel 2 and 3 only support Dual SIM, Dual Standby (DSDS), owners will still have to select an "active" SIM, as the technology doesn't allow for both to work concurrently. Nevertheless, it appears the operating system will support Dual SIM, Dual Active (DSDA) out of the box, which means phones that come with the feature should be able to have two active SIM modules at the same time.