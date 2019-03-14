Big news for haptic feedback fans the world over, as well as fans of cursoring text. The text selection cursor in the Android Q Beta, which operates independently of the space bar cursor control in Gboard, now produces haptic feedback when you move the cursor around.

This isn't a huge deal, by any means, but another example of one of the finer details that Google is working on for the latest version of Android. It's a neat addition to the other actions that trigger the delightful haptics of the Pixel 3 XL, in particular. According to 9to5Google, there's also a vibration to accompany the sound your Pixel makes when you plug in a charger, or pop it on a wireless charger in the case of the Pixel 3. Another nice little touch.