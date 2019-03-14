Despite being old news at this point – and amid the rumors of Google downsizing its hardware business – the Pixelbook remains a solid Chromebook. At launch, it came in two configurations, both of which were astronomically overpriced, but we've seen many sales since then. Most of those focus on the base i5 model, but the i7 version is getting some love. You can pick up one for yourself for $1,119.99 on Amazon, a whole $530 off MSRP.

Other premium Chromebooks have appeared since the Pixelbook's debut, but none of them have the amazing keyboard — seriously, typing on the Pixelbook is a top-notch experience as far as laptops go. It also sports a 12.3" 3:2 display that is invaluable for work productivity. With this higher-end version you get 16GB of RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD for ultra-fast storage.

We've seen the i7 version go on sale before, even dropping to $1,148 for students, but this price is the best we've seen yet. Also, the i5 model is available from another seller for $850, if you'd rather go with that — both sellers have positive ratings. Otherwise, you can get started at the buy link below.