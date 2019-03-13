One of the joys of having a few smart speakers around the house is being able to play music in all the rooms simultaneously, in sync, and without a complicated wired setup. But controlling volume levels across the house isn't easy, especially when you're in the kitchen and you can hear the bedroom speaker blasting super loudly and drowning out everything else. If you have a Smart Display, you can now control individual speaker volumes as well as group volume with a neat dedicated interface.

Whether you have a Google Home Hub or Lenovo Smart Display (it should also be there on JBL and LG's displays too), when you're playing music to a group of speakers, you can see the group's name in the bottom left of the Now Playing screen. Tap it and you'll get sliders to control the volume of the entire group or any speaker on its own, as shown in the image at the top of the post. Redditor neweiss also posted a video of it in action if you want to see how it works.

It's a simple improvement, but having more granular and visual controls over your smart home is always a good thing. Now if only we could turn off alarms and timers on other Home speakers from the one we're closest to.