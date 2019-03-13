Sometimes, in the course of using an app, you'll find that you need to tweak a setting to accomplish a task. In previous versions of Android, that meant exiting the app entirely to adjust the appropriate toggles in the Settings app. Starting in Android Q, though, apps are able to surface relevant settings in floating panels.

If, for example, you're trying to do something that requires a data connection and you mobile data and Wi-Fi off (or improperly configured), you might be presented with a settings panel with connectivity options, like so:

The new functionality is made possible by the Slices functionality introduced in Android 9 Pie that makes contextually-relevant parts of apps accessible from outside those apps. You can read more about how settings panels work on a technical level on the Android Developers site.