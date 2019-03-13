Out of all of the ~$350 wireless, ANC-equipped over-ear headphones on the market right now, Sony's WH-1000XM3 is probably the best option. Rarely discounted from its MSRP of $350, the 1000XM3 is currently being offered by Rakuten for just $283.95, a discount of $66, with a coupon code. That's several dollars lower than the last Rakuten deal we saw.

We reviewed the 1000XM3 earlier this year and found them to be a very nice set of headphones. It looks nice enough, it's comfortable on the head, it sounds great out of the box, the noise-cancelling does its job very well, and the 30-hour battery life is long. Plus, unlike its main competitor, the Bose QC35 II, it charges via USB-C.

To get the $283.95 price, you have to be a Rakuten member, but becoming a member is as simple as signing up — there's no fee. Use code PRO51 at checkout. Shipping is free; just make sure to check out before March 13th at 11:59pm.