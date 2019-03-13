The wildly popular farming simulator Stardew Valley, much beloved by its fans, has finally hit Android. We found out about this several months ago – shortly after which iOS got its port – but it looks like the game dropped a whole day early. That's right, you can go buy Stardew Valley right now in the Play Store. I can sense your excitement from here.

Originally slated to be released tomorrow, March 14, I think everyone who has been anxiously waiting for this port won't mind being able to pick it up today. It can be yours for $7.99 with nary a single in-app purchase to be seen. It is also, for all intents and purposes, identical to the version you would find on other platforms.

If you're ready for what I hear is a massively addicting time sink, just head on over to the Play Store. It was showing as incompatible on some of my Pie devices while fine on my Pixel 2 XL running the Android Q beta, which is odd, but I digress. Have fun!