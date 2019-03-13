If you're trying to browse your very important news source now and notice it's down, it's not just you. Facebook is down, and we've got bigger problems to discuss because who gets their news on Facebook? ... Really?

The site is either not loading at all or loading really slowly, and things still look broken. Photos of your alumni reunion will need to wait a bit to be uploaded, and you'll have to be patient before you can view the latest post Jim shared with you. You mentioned once you liked stop-motion videos, back in 2014, and now he sends you every video he finds.

Instagram is still up though, so those hip enough to not care about Facebook can breathe.