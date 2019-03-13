After a bit of hand-wringing (sorry about that) Android Q is finally, actually here. This latest version may still lack a formal, desert-themed name, but it's now available for all Pixel phones — including the nearly three-year-old 2016 Pixel and Pixel XL. Both factory images and sideloadable OTAs are live.

Right now factory image downloads via the official site seem broken (typical Google), but we've pulled working direct links for you:

Keep in mind you'll need an unlocked bootloader to flash from this source, and OTAs for locked bootloader sideloading are also available (and downloads on that page are working).

Most Pixel owners will be better served by opting-in to the Android Beta Program, though it doesn't appear to be live for Android Q just yet. It also might take a bit longer to get the beta release on your device that way, but you won't need to unlock your bootloader and wipe your phone in the process — it's a bit of a tradeoff.

Happy flashing.