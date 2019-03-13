- ...
Ever accidentally removed an icon from your home screen? Well, neither have I, but should it ever happen to you, Android Q makes it easier to fix on Pixel devices. When an item is removed, a little pop-up will present the option to bring it back.
It's worth noting that the pop-up only appears in the Pixel's default launcher, not in third-party ones like Nova Launcher — so if you're terrified of accidentally altering your home screen layout, maybe stick with stock. It's hardly a landmark improvement, but it's unobtrusive and might be useful occasionally, so hey, why not.
