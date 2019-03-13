Android Q supports a special file format for photos with depth information, according to the Android Developers Blog. The added depth metadeta can be used by apps to apply "specialized blurs and bokeh options," among other things.

Apps will be able to request JPEG files that also include depth metadata and a depth map. This information will allow photo editing apps to take advantage of the depth information captured when the photo was taken, allowing for some cool effects.

In the future, the new file format will be able to be used to create 3D images or for augmented reality photography. For now, Google is working to make the Dynamic Depth format open source, and partnering with hardware manufacturers to make sure it'll be supported on a wide range of devices that run Android Q.