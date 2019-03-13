- ...
Android Q lets you share and connect to WiFi networks with QR codes
You want to have a strong WiFi password for security's sake, but man, typing in all those characters can be tedious. Android Q has a solution, though. You can share and join networks on your phone with a QR code. Just scan, and you're in.
To generate a QR code, simply open your WiFi settings and tap on the current network. The "Share" button pulls up the code, but you have to authenticate with your lock screen password or fingerprint first. To scan a code, tap the button on the far right of the "Add network" line in the WiFi settings.
This feature is, of course, only useful if you've got two Android Q devices around. I can see this being very handy down the line when phones start shipping with Q—the scanner is even available in the initial phone setup.
- Steven
