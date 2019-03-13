Some corners of the internet expected Android Q to arrive in beta form on Monday, but that didn't happen. Today is the day, though. Google has confirmed Q is rolling out to all Pixel phones, even the first gen devices. Get ready to dig into the new Android.

Details are still scarce—Google's blog post hasn't gone live yet. However, we're expecting Android Q to feature more foldable features, enhanced privacy tools, changes to the share menu (finally!), and a new floating settings panel UI.

As usual with Android betas, there will be an OTA program for phones that does not require unlocking the bootloader. A faster way to get the new build will be to flash the system images with an unlocked bootloader. We don't have any links yet, but stay tuned.