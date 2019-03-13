- ...
As part of today's Android Q Beta Program announcement, Google revealed a handful of changes made to the platform to better help developers build software support for folding form-factors. In addition, the Android Emulator will soon be updated to support switching between display types (i.e., folding and unfolding). Surely developers will get right on that.
Changes in Android Q to support folding phones include tweaks to how onResume() and onPause() work for activities, to better handle a multi-window workflow and notify apps when they have focus. Google has also changed how the resizableActivity manifest attribute works to suit folding devices, though the changes don't appear to be described or documented just yet.
Android developers, being Android developers, will likely
take off to immediately embrace and ensure their apps compatibility with this exciting new form factor continue waiting to see if folding phones take off before entirely rebuilding their apps to support it.
- Source:
- Android Developers Blog
