If you're looking for a kid-friendly tablet for your youngsters, Amazon's Kindle Fire Kids Edition devices are amongst the best offering on the market. Their rugged-case, kid-specific content, easy-to-use parental controls, and guarantee against damages make them perfectly suitable for children. The company has just marked their prices down to the lowest they've ever been, with $40 off the 7" and 8" models, and a $50 rebate on the 10" version.

All three tablets come with 2-year Worry-Free guarantee, which lets you trade your broken device for a new one at no extra charge. The included "kid proof" case should, however, limit the amount of damage the Fire will sustain in case it gets dropped.

Also, thanks to a free one-year subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, kids can access more than 20,000 books, movies, videos, educational content, apps, and games. You'd have to be careful with this, though, as you'll automatically be charged $3/month after the complimentary period ends.

As a parent, you can let your children use the tablet without having to worry, by setting usage time and content limitations, either through the device itself or using Amazon's online dashboard. You can also share the Fire with the entire family, thanks to "adult profiles," which let you access all traditional tablet features without restrictions.