Just a few hours ago, Google announced that YouTube Premium and YouTube Music had made their way to India. Oddly enough, it neglected to mention the 13 other countries both services just debuted in. Of these 13, 12 are in Central and South America, with the odd duck out being South Africa.

Without further ado, here's the list:

Argentina

Bolivia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

South Africa

Uruguay

We aren't too sure what sorts of promotions are being run in every new country, but South Africa in particular is offering three months of YouTube Music Premium, with prices coming in at R60/month for single users and R90/month for the family plan.

These additions mean that YouTube Premium and Music are now available in 43 countries, which is less than a quarter of countries globally. Here's hoping that the expansion continues.