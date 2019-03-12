Google has a unique position with YouTube Music, since YouTube itself is home to countless music-related videos. Indian users can now join in on the fun, with both YouTube Music and Premium officially launching in the country.

Both the ad-supported and ad-free versions of Music are available, and Play Music subscribers automatically get a subscription for the latter included. Another highlight, of course, is the arrival of YouTube Premium, which offers an ad-free viewing experience — among other things like background and offline playback.

If you just want ad-free YouTube Music, it'll cost you ₹99 per month; YouTube Premium (which includes YouTube Music Premium) goes for ₹129 per month. And if you purchased a Galaxy S10, you get four months of full YouTube Premium for free, assuming that you're a new customer.