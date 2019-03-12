There's a reason Google Chrome is the most ubiquitous browser out there. Among other things, it works seamlessly across all of your devices, syncing tabs in the background. But sometimes, it's just tedious to find that one tab you wanted to share from your phone to your desktop among the myriad open tabs. That's where a new feature in Chrome's developer preview Canary v75 comes in handy: Send tab to self.

Once you enable "send tab to self" in chrome://flags/, you can happily send open tabs from one of your Canary-equipped devices to another. On the desktop, you right-click the tab you want to send and select "Send to My Devices," while on Android, you need to dive into the share menu and select "Send to my devices" there (Yes, the capitalization is different. It's not a finished feature). Your device on the receiving end gets a notification through which you can open the shared tab. That's all there is to it. Magic!

Android to Desktop tab sharing workflow

I tested this with MacOS and Android 9 Pie, but it's safe to assume that it'll work with other platforms as well. Previously, sharing tabs didn't function at all, so Google probably flipped a switch somewhere in the backend.