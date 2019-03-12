Philips makes some of the most popular smart lights on the market, but going with Hue can be spendy. It might be a good time to stock up today as several popular Hue bulbs are discounted to as low as $10. There are plain white, multi-color, and even fancy candle-style options on sale.

Here are the bulbs you can get on discount today.

These are all single-bulb listings, so you'll need to have a Hue hub already. If you don't have one, you can get one for $43 on Amazon. Although, you might as well get a starter kit with a few basic bulbs and pick up a few more above while they're on sale.