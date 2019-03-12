Do you want Android apps on your PC? Well, that's what Microsoft is about to deliver regardless of your answer. The company has started testing the previously demoed "phone screen" feature of its Your Phone app. Don't get too excited, though. Only select testers can use it right now, and hardware support is limited.

Currently, the Your Phone app for Windows 10 lets you sync content like photos and SMS with a PC. The new feature takes things a step further by directly mirroring your Android phone's screen on a Windows 10 PC. It provides a list of your installed apps on the PC so you can launch them with a single click.

Android mirroring is rolling out today for members of the Windows Insider program. You need the latest test build of Windows 10 and select PCs that support Bluetooth with Low Energy Peripheral mode—that's how the computer communicates with the phone. Additionally, you need a Galaxy S8/8+ or S9/9+ to use screen mirroring. The list of supported devices will expand over time. It's unclear when Microsoft will roll the feature out to everyone.