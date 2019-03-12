Google's fast charger, originally designed to power up Pixel smartphones, has been available on the company's store since 2016. It's been selling for $35 ever since but Walmart and Amazon are currently offering it for less than $15, which is a fair bargain if you're looking to reduce your device's charging time.

As Google is forward-thinking, the cable comes with a USB-C port on each end, as well as a power adapter you can connect it to. You can therefore charge any compatible device with it, including non-Pixel phones and tablets. As this charger is designed by Google, you can use it with peace of mind without worrying about compatibility issues or specifications.

In terms of technical details, the charger delivers up to 18W through USB Power Delivery 2.0 and comes with a 1m cord, which is relatively short given the MSRP. Note that since the cable has two USB-C ends, you won't be able to use it with older USB-A sockets, such as the one on your (older) computer or car — I actually have the issue the other way around, my car has USB-C outlets, and I only have USB-A ends on my cables!

You can get the charger for $14.54 on Walmart, or just $12.65 from a third-party Amazon seller if you're willing to wait until the end of the month for it to be back in stock.