If you've been having issues using some Google services, you're not alone. According to Downdetector, Google's own G Suite Status dashboard, and various tips sent to us, several major Google services are experiencing connection issues right now.

The official G Suite Status page only lists Gmail and Google Drive as having issues, but users are experiencing problems with other services as well. YouTube, Hangouts, Google Play, YouTube TV (when isn't YouTube TV down?), and various APIs have been reported as broken. The company seems to be aware of these issues, so it shouldn't be long until they are fixed.