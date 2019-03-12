What's better than Google Assistant, you may ask? What about Google Assistant... on your headphones. We've partnered with JBL to give away three of the company's Everest Elite headphones, which have Google Assistant built-in.

The Everest Elite 310GA is a pair of on-ear Bluetooth headphones, engineered with JBL Pro Audio Sound. It has a 20-hour battery life, and only takes two hours to completely recharge. The headphones also have a 'ShareMe' feature that broadcasts the current audio to another person's Bluetooth headphones.

The main selling point is the built-in Google Assistant. With simple voice commands, you can control music playback, read notifications from your phone, control smart home devices, and more.

If you're interested in buying a pair, you can do so from JBL's website. The headphones are $60 off, at the time of writing.

The contest will run from March 12th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on March 14th, 2019. Three winners will be selected, and each will receive one pair of JBL Everest Elite 310 GA headphones. Only residents of the United States (excluding territories) may enter. Good luck!

JBL Everest Elite giveaway

