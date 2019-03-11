Returner Zhero - Final Cut is the sequel to Fantastic, yes's first foray into the puzzle adventure genre Returner 77. It comes to the Play Store six months after the iOS release and offers a stand-alone story where the player takes on the role of a scientist who spent the last five years of their life frozen on an alien spacecraft. By solving ever-increasingly challenging puzzles, you may just find a way off the ship and back to Earth.

Returner Zhero - Final Cut clearly offers a slick presentation, but it's the puzzle-based gameplay that really allows the game to shine. Much like an escape the room game the player is tasked with solving logical tactile puzzles in a first-person view (similar in style to the puzzles in The Room series) in order activate the alien technology on the spaceship so that the secrets of the past will reveal the possibilities of the future, and maybe a way off the ship and back to Earth.

At any point, you can take advantage of an AI guide that's there to ensure players won't get stuck too long on any of the game's puzzles. Plus there are a bunch of live-action videos that you'll unlock throughout the game that will reveal the backstory of how the main character found themselves on an alien spaceship.

Returner Zhero - Final Cut is available on the Play Store for $4.99, and there are no in-app purchases or advertisements included. This is a premium release, just like the first entry in the series.

If you're looking for a puzzle game to curb your The Room addiction, Returner Zhero - Final Cut serves as a fantastic option in the puzzle adventure genre. It contains an interesting sci-fi theme, and there's no arguing that the graphics are indeed superb. Of course, the meat of the gameplay revolves around the quality of the puzzles, and luckily there's nothing to complain about here if you enjoy brain teasers. So if you're the sort that's always on the lookout for premium mobile games, you can't go wrong with Returner Zhero - Final Cut.