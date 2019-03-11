The RED Hydrogen One was possibly the most disappointing smartphone of 2018. There was a great deal of hype around the devices, as it was being created by one of the world's top camera companies. Instead of a phone with an amazing camera, like most people expected, we got a very expensive phone with a mediocre camera and a strange 3D screen gimmick. Now it seems one of the phone's selling points might never show up.

Like Motorola's Moto Z devices, the Hydrogen One has a data connector on the back for attaching accessories. RED said it would create battery pack and storage attachments, along with "a cinema grade camera module". As pointed out by Reddit user ReipasTietokonePoju, all references to the phone's modules have been removed from the Hydrogen One website. The original page can be seen from the Internet Archive.

Assuming this was an intentional removal (we've reached out to RED to confirm), it wouldn't be unexpected. The Hydrogen One received mixed reviews on launch, and while official sales numbers aren't available, it's probably safe to say the phone hasn't sold in large quantities. It also hasn't received Android 9 Pie yet.

No matter how unsuccessful a product is, promising an improvement that ends up being canceled is never acceptable. But unlike Motorola, perhaps RED knows when to quit on modular devices.