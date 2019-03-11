Motorola announced a trio of new Moto G smartphones for the US a couple of weeks back, but only the most expensive of them has launched. Now we have details on the G7 Power and G7 Play. Pre-orders will begin with the G7 Power next week and the G7 Play later in March.

The Moto G7 Power (top) is almost identical to the G7 but it has a larger display notch and a huge 5,000mAh battery. However, it sports a 6.2-inch 720p display instead of 1080p like the G7. This phone hits pre-order status on March 15th at $250 and launches on March 22nd. It will be at Motorola, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.

The G7 Play (above) is the cheapest of the G7 family with an even larger notch housing a camera and flash. It also steps down to a 5.7-inch 720p LCD and has a plastic frame. Pre-orders start on March 29th at $200, and the phone ships on April 5th. Again, it will be available from Motorola, Best Buy, Amazon, and B&H.