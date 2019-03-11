After months of anticipation, the popular LineageOS custom ROM finally released a version based on Android 9 Pie last month. The project has already updated 30 devices to Pie, but now a few more have been added. Also, two phones now have official Oreo builds.

First, the 2016 Google Pixel (sailfish) and Pixel XL (marlin) have been updated to LineageOS 16, which is based on Android 9 Pie. Both phones received Pie officially last year, but it's still nice to see the nearly three-year-old devices being supported by the development community. Also, the Xiaomi Mi 8 (dipper) is now receiving official LineageOS 16 builds.

Two devices have made the jump from the now-dead LineageOS 14 to LineageOS 15 — the Huawei Honor 5X (kiwi) and the Verizon LG G3 (vs985) are now enjoying Android 8.1 Oreo. Huawei stopped unlocking bootloaders on all its phones last year, so if your Honor 5X isn't already unlocked, you can't install any custom ROMs.