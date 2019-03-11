As we truck along into 2019 with Android Q on the horizon, there are still some phones from the last couple of years that have yet to receive their Pie updates. While typical slow-pokes like Samsung, Huawei, and Asus have brought most of their flagship devices up to the latest version, HTC has lagged behind — excluding, of course, the U11 Life late last year. But the company's official Twitter account announced today that the U11, U11+, and U12+ will get Pie in Q2 2019.
We wanted to share the status on the Android 9 update. HTC is currently working on ensuring the update is compatible with our phones & we anticipate a release for U11, U11+ & U12+ customers starting Q2’19. Exact timing defers to operators’ availabilities in different countries.
— HTC USA (@HTCUSA) March 11, 2019
That could be as early as next month, or as late as June. It's been over three months since the U11 Life got Pie, but with the sad, sorry state that HTC is in these days, it's a wonder that the company is pushing out any updates at all. Even so, at least there's hope on the horizon for the owners of those three devices.
It's possible that the first Android Q developer preview will be out before these three HTC phones get Pie, but hey, better late than never, right?
- Source:
Comments