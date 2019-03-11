Last year I stumbled across a post on Reddit that brought Toppluva AB's skiing game Grand Mountain Adventure to my attention. At the time the title was still in an unfinished state since it was released as a beta preview for testing purposes, though what was there was pretty impressive. Well, it would appear that the developer has been hard at work over the last six months. Toppluva AB has just announced that Grand Mountain Adventure is officially launching on the Play Store on March 27th.

The above trailer was recently published on YouTube, so if you'd like to get a glimpse of what's to come when the official release lands on March 27th, make sure to give it a watch. As it stands, the current Play Store listing is still pretty anemic when it comes to things to do in the game, and despite a few updates that have been pushed to the preview build over the last six months, not much has changed on this front. Luckily this is by design since the Play Store description makes it clear that the majority of fixes and updates aren't set to be released until the official launch.

Here's what you can expect from the full release.

Five mountains to explore

The mountain is unique and features large areas to explore with runs in several directions. Non-linear and varied gameplay

The players are free to explore and advance through each mountain in any order. And mountains contains both competitive challenges and meditative exploration. 10+ challenge types to compete in

There's a lot of different styles to compete in: Slalom, Super G, Slopestyle, Big Air, Best drop line, push down the most bears to mention a few. A fully-fledged trick system

Combine your massive drop with a backflip or a rodeo. The trick system includes flips, spins, rails and combos. Immersive and beautiful environments

Skiing around in clear sunsets or snowing you will also encounter physics-based avalanches, rolling rocks, falling trees, wildlife, mountain trains Online Competition

Most of the challenges features an online highscore to compete in.

I've been very eager to see what Toppluva AB has up its sleeve ever since I played through the preview build of Grand Mountain Adventure last August. It was clear to me that the bones of the game had a heck of a lot of promise. Now that we know there will be a total of five mountains to explore, along with a fully-fledged trick system and ten different types of challenges to compete in, I have to say I'm looking forward to putting my digital skiing skills to the test. If you've ever been a fan of extreme winter sports games like SSX or Cool Boarders, you're going to want to check out Grand Mountain Adventure on March 27th.