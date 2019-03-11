Google Pay's international expansion is improving. Although not at the same rate as its US bank and credit union support, the mobile payment service keeps steadily adding more institutions and card options for its users around the world. So if you live somewhere where Pay has already launched but your bank wasn't supported before, take a look at the new additions and see if it now is.

In France and Germany, the only newcomer is Bunq, a Dutch mobile bank — ironically, the Netherlands doesn't have Google Pay. Users from Italy also get access to Bunq along with Fineco Bank and Banca Popolare dell’Alto Adige.

For Slovakia, Prima banka Slovensko, a.s joins the list. As for Russia, there's now support for PJSC «BANK URALSIB».

Moving out of Europe, two new banks have added Google Pay compatibility in Japan: OKB PAYMENT PLAT CO.,LTD and HYAKUGO CARD CO., LTD. And finally, in Hong Kong, American Express is now supported.

The list isn't as large as it was last month, but every addition helps.