Good day, all. Hope that Daylight Savings hasn't been too rough on you, assuming you live where it's observed. I have a new list of app sales for you today, and it even features some goodies like a few Asmodee games.

Free

Apps

  1. Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  2. Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Photo Editor Pro – Filters, Sticker $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. The Health and Safety App $12.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Uprice Light - fast offline currency converter $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  7. Title Waves $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Magic Slate Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. Trippy Goat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Keep the Castle - VIP Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  6. Timologic: Hidden Patterns $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Ball Reach $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Chicken Tournament $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  11. Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  12. Word Rush Pro: Find Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  13. Alter Dogma $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. God's Orbits - Gravity Puzzles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. Lost Journey (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. Minesweeper Pro - Mine Games $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  20. Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. iOS Bubbles Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Black Launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Black Glass HD Watch Face Widget & Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.25; Sale ends in 4 days
  4. Orange - icon packs for phones android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  5. Clorias - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Goglicons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Leoto - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Painticons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Sandycons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Sale

Apps

  1. BackCountry Navigator TOPO GPS PRO $11.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Kitchen Timer Pro - Kitchen Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  4. Tunable: Music Practice Tools $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Electrical Cables Tables Pro (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  10. CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Brain Boosting Foods + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  13. iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  14. iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  15. iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  16. iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  17. IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  18. iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  19. iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  22. Nikola Tesla Inventions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  23. Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  24. Pro Map Coordinates $12.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  25. The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  26. The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  27. The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  28. World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  29. World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  30. Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Games

  1. Pirate world Ocean break $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  3. I'm learning to calculate $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  4. Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  5. Addieren bis 10 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Aftermath XHD $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Airport Madness 3D Full $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Colt Express $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Ticket to Ride $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Ticket to Ride: First Journey  $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  12. ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. Daedalus $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  14. Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  15. Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  16. Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  17. Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  18. The Vigil Files: Case 1 - Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  19. ZAS - (Zombie Apocalypse Simulator) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. PIXEL S9 - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Raya Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. [Substratum] Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Grey Alien Head Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. 11Alament Icon Pack (No Ads!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Spring Cherry Blossom Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  9. [substratum] Vacuum Q $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Widget Maker full $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days