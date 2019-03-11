Article Contents
Good day, all. Hope that Daylight Savings hasn't been too rough on you, assuming you live where it's observed. I have a new list of app sales for you today, and it even features some goodies like a few Asmodee games.
Free
Apps
- Binary Calculator Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Photo Editor Pro – Filters, Sticker $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- The Health and Safety App $12.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Uprice Light - fast offline currency converter $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Message Quest — the amazing adventures of Feste $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Title Waves $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Multiple qr barcode scanner Pro $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- klocki $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Magic Slate Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Trippy Goat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Keep the Castle - VIP Edition $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Mine World :VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Timologic: Hidden Patterns $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Ball Reach $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Chicken Tournament $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Fill Deluxe VIP $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Secret Tower VIP (Super fast growing idle RPG) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Trig or Treat $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Word Rush Pro: Find Words $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Alter Dogma $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- God's Orbits - Gravity Puzzles $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Man-Eating Plant VIP $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Stickman Revenge 3: League of Heroes $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Grow Zombie VIP - Merge Zombies $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lost Journey (Dreamsky) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Minesweeper Pro - Mine Games $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Mystery of Fortune 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- iOS Bubbles Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Black Launcher $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Black Glass HD Watch Face Widget & Live Wallpaper $2.49 -> $1.25; Sale ends in 4 days
- Orange - icon packs for phones android $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clorias - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Goglicons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Leoto - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Painticons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Sandycons - Icon Pack $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Sale
Apps
- BackCountry Navigator TOPO GPS PRO $11.99 -> $7.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Kitchen Timer Pro - Kitchen Reminder Timer $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Tunable: Music Practice Tools $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Chemistry Dictionary $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Electrical Cables Tables Pro (No Ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- KnowledgeBase Builder $10.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- Systems of linear equations $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- CloudPlayer™ Platinum cloud music player $7.99 -> $5.59; Sale ends in 6 days
- Brain Boosting Foods + $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- HDBrain Optical Illusions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iDickens: Ghost Stories. Immersive Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLondon Collection. Immersive Reading Experience $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLovecraft Collection Vol. 1 "Immersive Book" $4.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- iLovecraft 2 Immersive Reading $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- IMPROVE YOUR MEMORY PLUS $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 1 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 2 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iPoe Collection Vol. 3 - Edgar Allan Poe $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- iWilde Collection (Immersive Reading Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Nikola Tesla Inventions Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ottoman Empire History Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pro Map Coordinates $12.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Canterville Ghost (Oscar Wilde) Immersive Book $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The interactive Adventures of Sherlock Holmes $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow (Immersive Experience) $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- World History $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- World Map - Atlas Plus $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Astrolapp Live Planets and Sky Map $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Games
- Pirate world Ocean break $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Dungeon Adventure: Heroic Ed. $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- I'm learning to calculate $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Slender Last Sleep $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Addieren bis 10 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Aftermath XHD $5.49 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Airport Madness 3D Full $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Colt Express $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Multiplying Fractions $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ticket to Ride $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Ticket to Ride: First Journey $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- ACCESS CODE: HEAVEN $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Daedalus $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Hot Guns $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Multiplication Tables $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Planet Genesis - solar system sandbox $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Re Village $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- The Vigil Files: Case 1 - Realistic Detective Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- ZAS - (Zombie Apocalypse Simulator) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- PIXEL S9 - ICON PACK $1.99 -> $1.19; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Raya Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- [Substratum] Desire $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Grey Alien Head Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Pagan Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 11Alament Icon Pack (No Ads!) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Spring Cherry Blossom Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Oreo - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- [substratum] Vacuum Q $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Widget Maker full $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
Comments