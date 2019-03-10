Welcome to the roundup of the best new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today I have a new story offered as a stand-alone expansion for the survival game This War of Mine, a relisting of Atari's RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, and a unique puzzle game that requires two people to play at once. So without further ado, here are the most notable games released this week.

Featured Game

Medieval Dynasty: Game of Kings

Today's roundup is presented by Medieval Dynasty: Game of Kings by RoboBot Studio. Ruling a kingdom can be tough, especially during contentious times, such as the Middle Ages. Maintaining the stability of a kingdom often comes with some difficult choices attached, and Medieval Dynasty takes this truth to a whole new level since the complexity of its choice-based strategic gameplay will increase as the years pass. So while things will start easy, some tough decisions inevitably lay ahead. Solutions to your problems may rely on playing the part of a deranged king, while others will require tact and diplomacy. So if you're looking for a quality strategic experience with deeper gameplay than decision-based games like Reigns, look no further than Medieval Dynasty: Game of Kings.

Games

This War of Mine: Stories

Android Police coverage: This War of Mine: Stories brings the Father's Promise DLC to Android

This War of Mine: Stories is a stand-alone expansion that contains the Father's Promise DLC from the PC release of This War of Mine. Basically, this title offers a new story that delves into the tribulations of a family surviving in a war-torn country. You can expect to explore four new locations as you work your way through this new five-hour campaign.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic

Android Police coverage: Atari re-publishes Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic after accidentally making it free

Well, it would seem the original listing for Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic was removed from the Play Store after Atari accidentally listed it for free in a manner that did not allow its price to return, which is why it was delisted. The title has finally made a return, but it's an entirely new listing, which means those who paid for the old version are stuck with a delisted app that will no longer receive updates. This sucks for those who already purchased the game, though it's nice to see the title make a return for those that have yet to play it.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Powernode

Powernode is a minimal puzzle game that requires careful planning and organizational skills. The goal of the game is to reach the highest score possible by creating energy through number combinations. As circles appear on the playfield, you'll have to combine the numbers of the diamond shapes by drawing lines in between them to come up with the number combination necessary to satisfy the listed numbers on those circles I mentioned.

Monetization: $1.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Tick Tock: A Tale for Two

Puzzle games are a dime a dozen on the Play Store, but how many titles can boast gameplay that's designed for two people? Well, at least one game fits into this niche category, and it's called Tick Tock: A Tale for Two. It's a cooperative atmospheric puzzle game designed explicitly to be experienced by two people at the same time, and it even comes with cross-platform support if you wish to play with someone not using an Android device.

Monetization: $2.99 / contains ads / IAPs $4.49 a piece

Delivery From the Pain(FULL)

Delivery from the pain is a zombie survival game, and you'll get to decide your character's fate in this dangerous post-apocalyptic world. The graphics are gritty and pretty detailed, but they're also a little dreary. The story isn't all that original either, but it gets the job done to push the player forward. The gameplay is the primary focus here, and I have to say it holds up quite well for a zombie survival game.

Monetization: $4.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Tiltagon Turbo

Mobile games that use tilt controls as the primary mechanic are nothing new, but I have to admit it's been a while since I've played one. Tiltagon Turbo is one such game, and in order to navigate through an assortment of challenging stages, you'll have to put your tilt control skills to the test. There are eighteen levels to work your way through as well as an endless arcade mode, which should keep players busy for a long while. Leaderboards and achievements are also included.

Monetization: free / no ads / no IAPs

Cartoon Network Arcade

Cartoon Network Arcade is a mini-game collection clearly aimed at children. It contains an interesting feature where fans of Cartoon Network shows can earn unlockable characters in the app by using it to collect characters as a show airs. New characters will be added to the app every monthly, so it's probably best to get started with the collection aspect if you plan on gathering every character possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

the Anthurium

Escape the room games are hardly a new thing on the Play Store, but it's always nice to see a polished release landing on the storefront. Of course, you'll spend the majority of your time in the Anthurium hunting down clues, collecting all manner of objects, and then solving puzzles using the clues and objects you gathered.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Calculator 2: The Game

Math-based games can often be hit or miss, but luckily Simple Machine's Calculator 2: The Game is a sequel to a successful math game, so you won't have to worry about lackluster gameplay in this release. This time around you'll have to use your math skills to stop a virus that's taking over the world. While the story and reason to play this sequel are direr than the first entry in the series, the majority of gameplay still revolves around solving puzzles through simple arithmetic, which is pretty dang fun.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

.Connect.

Connect is a minimal puzzle game that will test your color matching skills. Grouping colors together by sliding tiles on a board are the principal mechanic, but rest assured the solutions to these puzzles won't come easy. Luckily there are two modes to choose from, a brain mode that limits the number of moves available, and a relaxed mode that affords the player as many moves as they need to solve each puzzle.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Jump Rider: Crazy Boat

NEOWIZ's Jump Rider: Crazy Boat is a delightful arcade game where you get to jump all kinds of seacraft off of large ramps, just to see how far you can bounce your ship along a narrow corridor in the sea. It's a simple setup, and yet I can't stop playing. You can expect plenty of unlockable boats, and each seacraft can be upgraded so that you can try for the furthest distances possible.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $2.99 a piece

Crowd City

VOODOO's Crowd City is a delightful io game where you run around a city trying your best to pick up any white characters you happen across, all so you can form the biggest crowd of people in the city. The io gameplay comes into the picture when you run across other players who are also collecting as many citizens as possible. Whoever has formed the largest group will be able to swallow the crowd of their competitors with ease. Whoever is left standing with the largest population collected, wins.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Robot Cricket

Robot Cricket is a casual cricket game that focuses on the simple mechanic of hitting a ball with a bat. Of course, things aren't as easy as they first appear since there is a conniving robot tasked with throwing your balls. You'll have to keep a watchful eye on the pitcher to ensure its dirty tricks don't trip you up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs $4.49 a piece

Pirates Outlaws

Pirates Outlaws is a roguelike card game that contains a pirate theme. You'll start by choosing a character that comes with a pre-made deck, and then it's off to the races to take on fifty different outlaws as well as twenty unique bosses. The entire game is turn-based, and there are over 250 cards to collect, which should keep players busy for a while.

Monetization: $0.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $4.99

Magic vs Monster

If you enjoy brick breaking games then you're going to want to check out Magic vs Monster. The monsters fill the role of bricks, and it's up to you to shoot them with your magic wand. Each monster will have a number attached, and this signals how many times you'll have to hit them with a spell from your wand. It's a simple setup, but it works well enough.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $16.99

Aero Attack: Retro Space Shooter

Aero Attack is billed as a 'retro space shooter," and I'd say that's an apt description. Just like an old-school arcade shooter, the entire game is a 2D side-scrolling affair where it's your job to shoot incoming enemies as they fly towards you. You can even change the theme of your craft and surroundings to create an appealing theme that pulls directly on your nostalgia strings.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $2.99 - $29.99

Bullet League

Combining genres to create a game that feels new and original is a necessity in this day and age, which is probably how games like Bullet League come about. It's a side-scrolling battle royale shooter, which is an odd mix, but it actually works well. The last person left standing is going to be the winner, so you'll have to ensure that your weaponry suits your particular playstyle. Luckily there's a wide swath of selectable weapons to be discovered in the game, which means everyone should be able to come up with a strategy that works best for them.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $3.49 - $29.99

Outleap!

Outleap! is an enjoyable arcade game where you tap on the screen to direct a ball upwards while avoiding obstacles. There is some strategy to be found in this simple setup since your ball will shift from one side of the screen to the other as you move. You'll have to use the walls of the stage as launching pads to help time your movements correctly, so you don't run into any of those dreaded obstacles I mentioned.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $49.99

FRAG Pro Shooter

FRAG Pro Shooter is a new hero-based FPS for Android that aims to be perfect for mobile play. In order to achieve this goal features such as short real-time matches, card-based MOBA gameplay, and optional clubs to create your player teams are included. The graphics are very bright and colorful and give off an Overwatch vibe, and the controls work well on the touchscreen. If you enjoy first-person shooters, you'll probably want to check this release out posthaste.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Rest in Pieces

Rest in Pieces is an auto-runner with a horrifying theme. You play the part of a figurine trapped on the end of a piece of string, and it's up to you to swing in a specific manner to dodge obstacles and take down spooky bosses. As you progress, you'll earn in-game currency that can be used to unlock new figures.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

RAID: Shadow Legends

RAID: Shadow Legends is a bog-standard free-to-play mobile RPG. The graphics are solid, and even the turn-based RPG gameplay can be fun, though the aggressive monetization is a huge turn-off that hinders many of the game's core functions, like switching equipment. So while there is some enjoyment to be found in this release, not everyone is going to be happy with the horrible monetization.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Modern Defense HD

Modern Defense HD is a tower defense game with a clear cartoon theme. There are dozens of playable levels in the game, and eight different tower types to choose from, not to mention multiple game speeds for seasoned TD players. Each level contains a limited amount of resources, so you'll have to manage how you build out your towers and upgrade them to ensure you won't run out of supplies.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $99.99

