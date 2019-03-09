JBL makes some of the best smart Google Assistant speakers around, from the portable Link 10 to the premium Link 500. Right now, you can get the company's entire lineup of Assistant speakers for 57% off at Newegg, including the Link 10 for $79.95.

First is the JBL Link 10, which is available in black or white for $79.95. It's the smallest speaker out of the bunch, but it can still get plenty loud. It has Google Assistant built-in, and also doubles as a Bluetooth speaker. The internal battery can give you up to five hours of playtime away from a plug, and it's IPX7 waterproof (it can be completely submerged in water). I've owned one for a few months, and I have no complaints with it.

The JBL Link 20 is a minor step up, available in black and white for $99.95. It's slightly taller than the Link 10, with double the battery life (up to 10 hours of playtime) and a higher maximum volume.

The JBL Link 300

The JBL Link 300 is currently $129.95 from Newegg, again in both black and white. It doesn't have a battery, but it has an 89mm woofer, a 20mm tweeter, and a passive radiator (behind the JBL logo on the back). It should have no problem filling a room with high-quality sound. Newegg is throwing in a $10 gift card, too.

The last discounted model is the JBL Link 500, available in (you guessed it!) black or white for $199.95. The Link 500 is a supersized version of the Link 300, and weighs nearly twice as much. This is really only ideal if you have a large home, or you have outdoor parties often. It gets very loud. This also comes with a $10 Newegg gift card.

You can see all the discounted speakers at the link below. The sale only lasts another 12 hours (from when this post went live), and some models are nearly sold out.