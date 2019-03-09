Google Podcasts product manager Zack Reneau-Wedeen announced earlier this week that the service was rolling out new search functionality that displays individual episodes of podcasts in search results alongside full shows, and said he expected it to be available for all users by the end of the week. He seems on track to make good on that prediction, as the feature is now widely available.

When searching for a term in Google Podcasts, you'll see an Episode results section that shows a handful of individual episodes matching your search terms. You can tap More episodes to see a longer list.

The new functionality is helpful if you're wanting to listen to podcasts on a specific subject, or if you're searching for a particular episode of a podcast, as you can search the name of the show plus more keywords. Episode search results are live in Google Podcasts for most users now.