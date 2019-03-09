Smart plugs are great little devices. You can turn any appliance, lamp, or other fixture into something that can be remotely controlled with an app or voice assistant. Today we've partnered with Koogeek to give away 30 of the company's 2-in-1 smart outlets. We also have an exclusive 35% off coupon, in case you want to buy one outright.

As you can probably guess from the image, this is a smart outlet with two built-in plugs. Each plug can be controlled independently, either using the free Koogeek Life app (available for Android or iOS), or with a voice assistant. Both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are supported.

The app includes a timer function, as well as energy monitoring features. Overall, it's not a bad package at all. We're giving away 30 of them below, but if you want to buy one now on Amazon, we have an exclusive coupon that takes 35% off the initial price. Just enter code AXS84P5A at checkout.

The contest will run from March 9th, 2019 until 11:59PM Pacific Time on March 12th, 2019. 30 winners will be selected, and each will receive one Koogeek Wi-Fi 2-in-1 smart plug. Only residents of the United States (excluding territories) may enter. Good luck!

